Pussy Riot Announces Debut Mixtape Matriarchy Now to Be Released August 5th on Neon Gold Records

Russian protest art collective Pussy Riot announce their debut mixtape Matriarchy Now to be released on August 5th on Neon Gold Records (MARINA, Charli XCX, Christine and the Queens etc). The release date is just before the 10-year “anniversary” of their August 17, 2012 verdict of being convicted with hooliganism motivated by religious hatred, and spending 2 years in jail for protesting Putin.

Taken from the upcoming Matriarchy Now mixtape, “Plastic” feat lovemakonnen is revealed today, alongside the official music video, directed by Haley Bowman.

The mixtape features collaborations with Tove Lo (who executive produced the project), Salem Ilese, Kito, Hudson Mohawke, Slayyyter, lovemakonnen, Big Freedia, Phoebe Ryan and more.

“Plastic” feat lovemakonnen and the mixtape follow Pussy Riot’s latest political action last June 9th, in which they hung a 45-foot Matriarchy Now banner from the third floor of the Texas State Capitol to protest the national attack on reproductive rights. Plus Nadya Tolokonnikova’s been instrumental in setting up LegalAbortion.ETH – the frictionless web3 donation address benefits seven organizations protecting reproductive rights.

Nadya’s web3 efforts helped to raise over $200K so far for reproductive rights non-profits, including Planned Parenthood and Center for Reproductive Rights. In February, at the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, she was instrumental in raising $7M via UkraineDAO.

Pussy Riot Live

Thu 8.4 – San Francisco, CA – EP Release Show / Outside Lands Kickoff @ The Castro

Sun 8.7 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands Music +Arts Festival

Wed 8.10 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre (with REI AMI + special guests → tix here)

Fri 9.16 – Victoria, BC – Rifflandia Festival

Sun 9.18 – Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful Festival

Pussy Riot – MATRIARCHY NOW tracklist

01 – PRINCESS CHARMING – Pussy Riot & Salem Ilese

02 – PUNISH – Pussy Riot

03 – PLASTIC – Pussy Riot ft. ILOVEMAKONNEN

04 – HORNY – Pussy Riot ft. Phoebe Ryan

05 – SUGARMOMMY – Pussy Riot ft. mazie

06 – HATEFUCK – Pussy Riot ft. Slayyyter

07 – POOF BITCH – Pussy Riot ft. Big Freedia