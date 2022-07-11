Samaritan Movie Poster Starring Sylvester Stallone

SAMARITAN

Launching Globally on Prime Video on August 26

Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon “Wanna” Walton) suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone) is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. Twenty years ago, Granite City’s super-powered vigilante, Samaritan, was reported dead after a fiery warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis. Most believe Samaritan perished in the fire, but some in the city, like Sam, have hope that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin.

Directed by: Julius Avery

Screenplay by: Bragi F. Schut

Producers: Sylvester Stallone, Braden Aftergood

Executive Producers: Bragi F. Schut, David Kern, Adam Rosenberg, Guy Riedel

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco, Moises Arias