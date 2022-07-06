Saturday Love – “2 B Free” (AJ Christou Remix)

July 6, 2022
Charlie Brennan
Saturday Love’s timeless disco anthem “2 B Free” is remix catnip, and all three contenders knocked this one out of the park. The piano-soaked collaboration between Boston beatsmith Kon and New York vocalist Fioriousgets masterfully reinvented by heavyweight Oliver Dollar, recent favorite Baltra and up-and-comer AJ Christou. The only question now is how can you only pick one of these for your set?