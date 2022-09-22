Brooklyn-via-Kansas City artist Scout Gillett today shares her sultry, hypnotic new single “444 marcy ave” from her forthcoming debut album no roof no floor, due out on October 28th via Captured Tracks.

It arrives alongside a self-directed video that feels like a sci-fi fever dream, finding Scout at the ‘Space Odyssey’ room in a New Jersey motel wearing a disco ball helmet handmade by her fashion designer friend Katy Bird. “This song was written to encourage my friends and myself to surrender to the present moment and give this whole being alive thing our best shot,” Scout explains. “444 is my angel number that I’ve seen since deciding to move to New York in 2017. Marcy Ave is a special place to me, where I’ve made a lot of my fondest memories living in New York.”

Of the video, she adds: “It was inspired by a daydream I had in December 2020… I have no idea why… maybe it was just apocalyptic times? I was listening to ‘444 marcy ave’ on my stoop in Brooklyn and all I could see was a space-suit and a disco ball head dancing around. I called Katy to share the idea and we just got so lost in this world. I had so much fun designing this costume with her.” no roof no floor—produced by Nick Kinsey (Kevin Morby) and featuring contributions from Ellen Kempner (Palehound), David Lizmi (MS MR) and Zach Djanikian (Donald Fagen/Steely Dan).

While “home” can be a tough thing for Scout to pinpoint, she found her place in Brooklyn’s DIY scene, playing in multiple live bands and even starting her own booking company to organize local shows. Her intrepid nature results from a childhood spent running barefoot through rural Missouri and coming of age in Kansas City’s punk scene, and her debut solo album features shades of all these past and present lives. no roof no floor is a bold and spirited yet warm, intimate meditation on trust, surrender, and what makes a home.

Recorded in a big wooden barn called The Chicken Shack (Kinsey’s recording studio in Stanfordville, New York) with the doors wide open, there’s a sense of spaciousness on no roof no floor befitting its title. The arrangements, too, reflect Scout’s rural roots and her indie spirit; a fusion of upbeat, guitar-driven melodies and folk/country instrumentation like pedal steel, harmonica, and tenor banjo. Above all, there’s a strength in the vulnerability of this record. The pain is on full display, but so is the love as Scout presents herself as an artist to watch in the year ahead.

Scout Gillett Live Dates:

09/24 – Brooklyn, NY – The Broadway

10/28 – Brooklyn, NY – Union Pool

11/4 – Providence, RI – Askew

11/5 – Portsmouth, NH – 3S Artspace

11/6 – Portland, MN – Adohadian

11/9 – Troy, NY – Hangar on the Hudson

11/10 – New Haven, CT – Cafe Nine

11/11 – Lancaster, PA – Tellus 360

11/12 – Philadelphia, PA – Milkboy

11/13 – Washington, DC – DC9

11/14 – Richmond, VA – The Camel

11/16 – Bloomington, IN – Orbit Room

11/17 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar

11/20 – Detroit, MI – Outer Limits