Second Season of “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” Premieres Thursday, July 21 on Adult Swim

Five-time Emmy(R) Award winner, including “Outstanding Animated Program,” Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal returns Thursday, July 21 at Midnight on Adult Swim, and the next day on HBO Max.

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal follows the tale of Spear (Aaron LaPlante), a caveman at the dawn of evolution, as he forms an unlikely friendship with Fang, a nearly extinct dinosaur. In the second season, Spear and Fang journey to a new world to rescue Mira (Laëtitia Eïdo) from her captors, only to find a place filled with savage brutality

“Hard core, epic badassery is coming your way!” said Tartakovsky. “Season Two is amped up, and when it drops nothing will ever be the same.”

In addition to resounding praise from critics and fans alike, the first season of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal is currently a top 10 most-watched series from the Adult Swim library on HBO Max.

Filled with suspense, heartbreak, excitement, love and fear, all with almost no dialogue, the series is a painting come to life, relying solely on music and graphic imagery to tell the story of two unlikely allies as they navigate through a treacherous world. After bonding over unfortunate tragedies, they seem to become each other’s only hope of survival.

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal is created by Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, Star Wars: Clone Wars, Sym-Bionic Titan) with art direction from Scott Wills (The Ren & Stimpy Show, Samurai Jack) and music composition from Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, Samurai Jack) and Joanne Higginbottom (Samurai Jack, Salem), and sound effects design from Joel Valentine (Big City Greens, Samurai Jack).