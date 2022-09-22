Secret Shame’s new single “Color Drain” (https://secretshame.fanlink.to/colordrain) is out ahead of their upcoming sophomore album, Autonomy (self-release, out 10/28).

Alongside the dreamy, shoegaze-leaning single’s release, the dark post-punk band has a limited-edition Secret Shame coloring book featuring lead singer Lena Machina’s artwork paired with a watercolor set — available now via Bandcamp: https://secretshame.bandcamp.com/album/autonomy

On an album teeming with direct, soul-baring lyrics that confront the realities of addiction, body dysmorphia, abuse, and mental illness, “Color Drain” features some of Lena’s most honest in Secret Shame’s catalog. The song delves into their long battle with anorexia, and how it feels to walk through the world in an apathetic and dissociative state after realizing that they both wanted help and didn’t want to accept help.

Recorded at Asheville’s new studio Drop of Sun (Wednesday, MJ Lenderman, Animal Collective) with engineer/producer Alex Farrar, Secret Shame reaches a new level of maturity on Autonomy, both musically and lyrically. Refusing to limit their sound to a single genre in lieu of pulling from a wide range of influences including post-punk, deathrock, shoegaze and dream-pop, on Autonomy, infectious guitar melodies and interlocking basslines lead a narrative shaped by dynamic drums. There is a sonic tension between rage and melancholy — the beautiful and the bleak — that finds resolution in the way the music reflects the mood of the lyrics.

Upcoming Secret Shame Tour Dates:

10/15 – Asheville, NC – Burnpile (festival headliner)

10/24 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

11/08 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

11/09 – Detroit, MI – Smalls

11/13 – Brooklyn, NY – The Meadows

11/14 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

11/15 – Philadelphia, PA – PhilaMOCA

11/16 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall

11/17 – Charlotte, NC – Snug Harbor

11/18 – Greenville, SC – Swanson Warehouse