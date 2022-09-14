Shark Tank LIVE!” – For the first time ever, Emmy Award-winning “Shark Tank” will go LIVE in front of a studio audience when it returns for its 14th season. Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary will be unedited and unfiltered as they listen to entrepreneurs seeking to secure an investment that will change their lives forever.

The one-night-only live event will allow home viewers to weigh in on whether the Sharks should take the plunge and make a deal when it premieres FRIDAY, SEPT. 23 (8:00-9:05 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.