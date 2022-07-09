Sharkmob is thrilled to announce an exciting Summer Update for its popular battle royale title, Bloodhunt, which will include an all new 8v8 Team Deathmatch mode (launching in beta), an epic new aggressively priced Summer Pass with 100+ items as well as new map locations, melee weapons plus significant improvements and bug fixes.
The game, set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, has now registered over 6 million player accounts to date and the Summer Update will go live on 14th July 2022 at 01.00 AM PT / 09.00 BST / 10.00 CEST.
Summer Update overview
- New Game mode – Team DeathMatch (Beta) coming 14th July 2022. Two teams of 8v8 will battle each other with unlimited respawns and the first team to reach the score limit wins. This new game mode will have five unique areas in Prague as battle grounds including; Slaughterhouse, Disco, Hotel, Construction and Harbor.
- Special SUMMER PASS offer – 100+ new items for 600 Tokens (around 5,99 USD)
- New map locations – Ventrue train added to the Train Station location and Rudolfinum got the attic opened up with 3 new roof entrances and some other smaller tweaks to the interior layout.
- Elysium – The Ventrue area, previously locked in Elysium, is now open. Players will be able to meet Em, the Ventrue primogen, and to get quests from her. Toreador Maia’s nightclub has opened, this is a perfect area for players to show off their vampire persona.
- New Melee weapons – Knife and crowbar
- Minor and major bug fixes – These will include the infamous reload and red gas bugs, higher graphical fidelity, updated character rigging, PS5 controller improvements and performance improvements.