Sharkmob is thrilled to announce an exciting Summer Update for its popular battle royale title, Bloodhunt, which will include an all new 8v8 Team Deathmatch mode (launching in beta), an epic new aggressively priced Summer Pass with 100+ items as well as new map locations, melee weapons plus significant improvements and bug fixes.

The game, set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, has now registered over 6 million player accounts to date and the Summer Update will go live on 14th July 2022 at 01.00 AM PT / 09.00 BST / 10.00 CEST.

“As a team, we have decided to move away from the traditional seasons model within Battle Royale games, and instead we will be focussing on giving players smaller, more regular updates. We feel that sustaining seasons in the typical way is not what works for our relatively small team so we want to challenge the norm by releasing updates much faster than previously planned but in smaller chunks. David Sirland, Live Producer of Bloodhunt

Summer Update overview