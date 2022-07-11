A naive 26-year-old living on the fringes of Hollywood begins an affair with her older employer and is thrust into an education on lust, loss and power.
Sharp Stick Movie Poster
You may also like
The Catholic Church combats a global rise in demonic possessions by opening a school to train priests in the Rite of Exorcism. On this spiritual...
SAMARITANLaunching Globally on Prime Video on August 26 Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon “Wanna” Walton) suspects that his mysterious...
Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However...
Zed anticipates an athletic scholarship while Addison gears up for Seabrook’s first international cheer-off. Then suddenly, extraterrestrial...
Four friends come together for a celebratory dinner party at a country house. However, as the night progresses, dark secrets emerge and unsettling...
Recently widowed Dr. Nate Daniels and his two teenage daughters travel to a South African game reserve managed by Martin Battles, an old family...
You must be logged in to post a comment.