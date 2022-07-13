Shout! Celebrates Comic-Con! July 21 – 24

Shout! Factory TV will be streaming a marathon of pop-culture favorites July 21 – July 24 for Shout! Celebrates Comic-Con! The free-to-watch event will showcase Shout! Factory convention panels from years past; Star Trek documentaries such as What We Left Behind: Looking Back At Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Woman In Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek And The Remaking Of NASA; Shout! Cult themed films like Godzilla, The Uncut Japanese Original (Gojira), Electric Dreams, and A Boy And His Dog; horror picks from Scream Factory TV including Magic, Communion, and Road Games; and episodes from TokuSHOUTsu of beloved tokusatsu series such as Ultraman Tiga, Ultraman Dyna, and Gosei Sentai Dairanger. There’s something for all con fans to enjoy from the comfort of their own home on Shout! Factory TV.

Shout! Factory TV’s Shout! Celebrates Comic-Con can be viewed on https://shoutfactorytv.com/, on smartphone devices, tablets and connected TV, and via apps on the Roku player, Android, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. Shout! Factory TV is also available as a branded channel on Amazon Prime Channels, Crackle, IMDbTV, LocalNow, Plex, Pluto TV, Redbox, The Roku Channel, Roku Premium Subscriptions, Samsung TV Plus, Sling TV, STIRR, TCL, Theta TV, Tubi, and Twitch, Vizio, and Xumo.