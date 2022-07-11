Silversun Pickups announce Physical Thrills, their Butch Vig-produced sixth album, which will be released on August 19th via their label, New Machine Recordings.

“This record is alive. It sits somewhere in between a collection of songs and an imaginary friend. A friend that from March of 2020 to April of 2021 would not only introduce itself to me but keep me company through that time of intense isolation. A friend that would remind me that in this instance, the whole world was feeling the same way as well. A comforting, playful, sometimes frightened, often delighted friend. A friend that was finally introduced to Butch Vig, once we got vaccinated, and blew through his studio like a tornado made of cotton candy, leaving little pieces of residue everywhere. But most importantly, this friend REALLY doesn’t give a fuck. I know. That sounds brash. I just mean it’s a thing that is truly free. And now, this little living head space no longer visits me. I visit it through this album. I hope you like it. My friend wouldn’t care. Little rascal.” Brian Aubert

Physical Thrills is available for pre-order on all formats here.

The band today also share “Scared Together,” the first single from Physical Thrills along with the new music video directed by Claire Marie Vogel. Brian Aubert shared about the album “You never know what can bring two people together. Sometimes it’s something light and comfy. Sometimes it’s a shared love of some kind of totem or idol that is dear. Other times, it’s something a little more dreadful. But whatever works I say. To each their own. This song is about becoming close and intimate with someone through hardship. Being thrown into something quite frightening brings out some shared qualities that connect them.”

The band also confirmed that they will perform in cities including Atlanta, LA, Nashville, New York, and more. The exact dates and venues for each show will be announced soon, so stay tuned.

Silversun Pickups Tour Stops (in alphabetical order)

Anaheim, CA

Atlanta, GA

Baltimore, MD

Boston, MA

Charlotte, NC

Los Angeles, CA

Montclair, NJ

Monterey, CA

Nashville, TN

New Haven, CT

New York, NY

Oakland, CA

Orlando, FL

Philadelphia, PA

Raleigh, NC

Sacramento, CA

San Diego, CA

Stateline, NV

Tampa, FL

Ventura, CA