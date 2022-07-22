Song Hye-kyo Transforms for Netflix’s Epic Revenge Series in ‘The Glory’

A Story by the Writer of ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’

The screenwriter and lead actress of the wildly popular K-drama Descendants of the Sun are pairing up again for The Glory, a Netflix series about a woman who lives for absolute revenge against the childhood bullies who destroyed her life.

Screenwriter Kim Eun-sook – known for an impressive body of work that includes The King: Eternal Monarch, Mr. Sunshine, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Inheritors, and Secret Garden – has turned her hand to this revenge saga about a girl who had to forgo her dreams because of school bullying.

Song Hye-kyo, one of Korea’s top female leads, plays Moon Dong-eun, who is seeking revenge on the bullies who destroyed her childhood. Taking on a very different character from her previous outings in Now, We Are Breaking Up, Encounter and That Winter, the Wind Blows, Song portrays a rage-filled woman keen to inflict the ultimate comeuppance on those who tormented her — as well as those who didn’t lift a finger to help.

Up-and-coming actor Lee Do-hyun plays Joo Yeo-jeong, a man with a secret past. Better known for his appearances in horror genres (Sweet Home) and in romance (18 Again), Lee is looking forward to surprising audiences with his interpretation of this new emotional role.

The Glory will be directed by Ahn Gil-ho, known for gripping thrillers such as Happiness, Record of Youth, Watcher, Memories of the Alhambra and Stranger.