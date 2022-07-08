Species Collector’s Edition Arriving on 4KUHD

When a beautiful human-alien hybrid (Henstridge) escapes from observation, scientist Xavier Fitch (Kingsley) dispatches a crew of experts to find her before she is able to fulfill her horrific purpose: to mate with unsuspecting men and produce offspring that could destroy mankind. As her deadly biological clock ticks rapidly, Fitch and his team are hurled into a desperate battle in which the fate of humanity itself hangs in the balance!
Bonus Features
DISC ONE (4K UHD):
- NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Negative
- Audio Commentary With Natasha Henstridge, Michael Madsen And Director Roger Donaldson
- Audio Commentary With Director Roger Donaldson, Make-up Effects Creator Steve Johnson, Visual Effects Supervisor Richard Edlund And Producer Frank Mancuso Jr.
DISC 2 (BLU-RAY):
DISC 3 (BLU-RAY):
- Afterbirth: The Evolution Of SPECIES Featuring Interviews With Director Roger Donaldson, Cinematographer Andzej Bartkowiak, Production Designer John Muto, Composer Christopher Young, Creature Designer Steve Johnson, And More
- From Sil To Eve – An Interview With Actress Natasha Henstridge
- Engineering Life
- H.R. Giger At Work
- The Making Of Species: The Origin, The Concept, The Discovery
- Designing A Hybrid
- Theatrical Trailer
- Alternate Ending
- Photo Galleries (Production Design, Creature Designs, Film Stills, Behind-The-Scenes Photos, Posters And Lobby Cards)