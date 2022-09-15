On Record Store Day’s Black Friday (November 25th), Silversun Pickups and Butch Vig will join forces under the name SSVU, an art rock band examining pop culture through existential true-life encounters, for the release of a limited edition (2,500) 7″ vinyl record that will include two new songs, “David Lynch Has a Painting Made of Flies Eyes” and “Suzanne Ciani.” The band shared about this new collaboration: “There was so much kinetic energy during the making of Physical Thrills and sometimes it needs a place to live. While we were listening to BV talk about his adventures with the famous, we would bounce around and start turning them into songs. And just like that, SSVU.” The 7″ will only be available in select record stores, and more information can be found here.

Silversun Pickups recently released their sixth album, Physical Thrills, produced by Butch Vig via their label, New Machine Recordings. Brian Aubert of the band shares about the album: “This record is alive. It sits somewhere in between a collection of songs and an imaginary friend. A friend that from March of 2020 to April of 2021 would not only introduce itself to me but keep me company through that time of intense isolation. A friend that would remind me that in this instance, the whole world was feeling the same way as well. A comforting, playful, sometimes frightened, often delighted friend. A friend that was finally introduced to Butch Vig, once we got vaccinated, and blew through his studio like a tornado made of cotton candy, leaving little pieces of residue everywhere. But most importantly, this friend REALLY doesn’t give a fuck. I know. That sounds brash. I just mean it’s a thing that is truly free. And now, this little living head space no longer visits me. I visit it through this album. I hope you like it. My friend wouldn’t care. Little rascal.” Physical Thrills is available for purchase on all formats here.

Silversun Pickups also confirmed their 21-date headlining tour in support of their forthcoming album, Physical Thrills (August 19th, New Machine Recordings). On the “Physical Thrills” tour, the band will perform in cities including San Diego, Los Angeles, Boston, New York City, Atlanta, and Nashville (full dates below). Tickets for all dates are now on sale here. Silversun Pickups have partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sold will go to the PLUS1 x Noise For Now Reproductive Health Access Fund supporting access to reproductive rights and services for all.

Silversun Pickups Tour Dates

9/28 – San Diego, CA at Observatory North Park*

9/29 – Anaheim, CA at House of Blues*

10/1 – Rancho Mirage, CA at Agua Caliente Casino

10/2 – Ventura, CA at Ventura Theater*

10/3 – Los Angeles, CA at Orpheum Theatre*

10/6 – Oakland, CA at Fox Theatre*

10/7 – Monterey, CA at Golden State Theater*

10/8 – Stateline, NV at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe*

10/9 – Sacramento, CA at Ace of Spades*

10/15 – New Rock 104.1’s New Rock Brew Rock at Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co.^

11/2 – Boston, MA at House of Blues*

11/4 – New Haven, CT at College Street Music Hall*

11/5 – Montclair, NJ at Wellmont Theater*

11/6 – New York, NY at Webster Hall*

11/8 – Baltimore, MD at Rams Head Live!*

11/9 – Philadelphia, PA at Fillmore*

11/11 – Raleigh, NC at The Ritz*

11/12 – Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore*

11/14 – Orlando, FL at House of Blues*

11/15 – St. Petersburg, FL at Jannus Live*

11/17 – Atlanta, GA at Buckhead Theatre*

11/18 – Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Works*

*”Physical Thrills” Headlining Date w/ support from Eliza & The Delusionals

^Support TBA