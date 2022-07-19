Whether rocking out, creating controversy, or soaring through the sky, all eyes will be on you with WWE® 2K22’s The Whole Dam Pack, available today. The fifth and final DLC pack* is headlined by pop culture icon Machine Gun Kelly, social media megastar Logan Paul, and high-flying, hard-hitting WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam. Also included in the pack are LA Knight, Xia Li, Commander Azeez and Sarray. All seven Superstars also come with MyFACTION EVO cards, which can be upgraded through gameplay in the MyFACTION game mode.

The Whole Dam Pack brings a pop culture flair with two charismatic guests: musician, actor, fashion icon, and WWE 2K22 Executive Soundtrack Producer Machine Gun Kelly, alongside social media dynamo, boxer, and entrepreneur Logan Paul. Both stars have history with WWE, as MGK performed at WrestleMania XXVIII and later ran afoul of WWE Superstar Kevin Owens on Monday Night Raw, while Logan Paul teamed with The Miz to defeat Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio in a match at WrestleMania 38, having previously appeared at WrestleMania 37, and on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown multiple times.

One of the most exciting stars in WWE history, Rob Van Dam made a name for himself in ECW, capturing the ECW World Championship, World Television Championship and twice winning the World Tag Team Championship. Making his way to WWE, RVD would utilize his acrobatic martial arts offense and breathtaking Five Star Frog Splash finisher to add to his title collection, becoming a WWE Champion, six-time Intercontinental Championship, four-time Hardcore Champion, European Champion, two-time World Tag Team Champion, WWE Tag Team Champion, Money in the Bank winner, and WWE Hall of Famer.

Rounding out the pack and making their WWE 2K franchise debuts are the loud-mouthed LA Knight, WWE’s first-ever female Chinese Superstar Xia Li, the towering Commander Azeez and the carefree “Warrior of the Sun” Sarray.

The Whole Dam Pack is available for individual purchase, while the full set of DLC packs is included with the Season Pass, Deluxe Edition, and nWo 4-Life Digital Edition of WWE 2K22.