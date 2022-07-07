Star Trek: The Motion Picture- The Director’s Edition Arrives on 4K Ultra HD September 6th

Set a course for the final frontier as the newly restored Star Trek: The Motion Picture—The Director’s Edition arrives September 6, 2022 on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray™ with a bonus Blu-ray Disc™ filled with new and legacy special features from Paramount Home Entertainment. The film will also be released in a Limited-Edition Collector’s Set entitled “The Complete Adventure,” which includes the new Director’s Edition, the theatrical cut, and a special longer cut all on 4K Ultra HD along with special features on Blu-ray. In addition, Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture Collection will arrive on September 6 with all six big-screen adventures featuring the original series crew on 4K Ultra HD.

Originally released in 1979, Star Trek: The Motion Picture became the fourth highest grossing movie of the year and earned three Academy Award® nominations for Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction, and Best Music, Original Score. The film successfully launched the Star Trek franchise beyond the original television series, despite having been rushed to theaters with incomplete special effects and forced editing choices.

In 2001, director Robert Wise revisited the film to refine the edit and enhance the visual effects. His updated vision was released on DVD in standard definition and embraced by fans but has never been available in higher definition until now. Meticulously assembled and restored by producer David C. Fein with post-production supervisor Mike Matessino, both of whom originally collaborated with Wise, the film has been prepared for presentation in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision™ high dynamic range (HDR) and a new powerful and immersive Dolby Atmos® soundtrack.* Fein and Matessino assembled a team of visual effects experts, led by returning visual effects supervisor Daren R. Dochterman, and utilized the extensive resources in the Paramount Archives to recreate the effects not just in HD, but in Ultra HD. After more than six months of painstaking work, the updated movie looks and sounds better than ever while staying true to Wise’s original intention.

“The Director’s Edition on 4k Ultra HD delivers an experience that is far more intimate, engaging, and powerful thanks to the hard work of everyone involved,” said Fein. “In building The Complete Adventure, we appreciated that many people who were first introduced to the film through the full frame release of the ‘Special Longer Version’ have missed it. I’m excited that it will now be available for the first time in widescreen 4k Ultra HD. After so many years, it’s deeply rewarding to finally deliver Robert Wise’s definitive Director’s Edition for fans to enjoy at home.”

Following is an overview of the new product offerings:

Ultra HD Disc bonus features

Audio Commentary with David C. Fein, Mike Matessino, and Daren R. Dochterman — NEW!

— Audio Commentary by Robert Wise, Douglas Trumbull, John Dykstra, Jerry Goldsmith, and Stephen Collins

Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda

Blu-ray Disc bonus features

The Human Adventure —An all-new 8-part documentary detailing how the Director’s Edition came to life —NEW! Preparing the Future – How the remastering began A Wise Choice – The storied history of Robert Wise Refitting the Enterprise – How the Enterprise design shaped future federation starships Sounding Off – Exploring new dimensions of sound in Dolby Atmos V’ger – The conception and restoration of an iconic alien antagonist Return to Tomorrow – Reaching an already high bar with new CGI effects A Grand Theme – Behind the iconic, influential music score that shaped the franchise’s future The Grand Vision – The legacy and evolving reputation of this classic movie

—An all-new 8-part documentary detailing how the Director’s Edition came to life Deleted Scenes—NEW!

Effects Tests—NEW!

Costume Tests—NEW!

Computer Display Graphics—NEW!

Additional legacy bonus content

The Complete Adventure 4K Ultra HD

This Limited-Edition Collector’s Set includes all of the above, plus an additional 4K Ultra HD disc containing:

The Theatrical Cut

The first-ever widescreen presentation of the Special Longer Version of Star Trek: The Motion Picture, originally created for broadcast television in 1983

The set is presented in deluxe packaging along with exclusive collectibles, including reproductions of original promotional material, a booklet with behind-the-scenes images, stickers, and more.