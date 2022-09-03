Starcrawler has shared “Broken Angels,” the latest track from their forthcoming hard-hitting and irresistible major label debut album She Said, out September 16th on Big Machine.

Celebrating the release of She Said, Starcrawler will embark on an extensive fall headline tour to bring their epic live shows once again to audiences for their long-awaited return to the concert stage. The not-to-be-missed tour kicks off in their own backyard at LA’s famed Troubadour on September 16th, followed by a swing to the east coast for a special album release show at NYC’s Baby’s All Right on September 20th. See below for complete tour itinerary.

The LA collective that is Starcrawler consists of striking frontwoman Arrow de Wilde, guitarist Henri Cash and brother Bill Cash on pedal steel/guitar, drummer Seth Carolina, and bassist Tim Franco. On their new album She Said, Starcrawler have fully leaned into their own epic vision of a contemporary Hollywood Babylon and morphed into a modern-day take on LA legends X, with a sprinkle of The Go-Go’s, a smattering of The Distillers, and some Rolling Stones sleaze thrown in for good measure. The adrenaline-fueled record was produced by industry titan Tyler Bates, who met the band when they worked together on a stand-alone single for DC’s Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack.

“Broken Angels” is a perfect end-of-summer anthem and showcases Starcrawler’s knack for packing a powerful sonic punch. Laced with soulful guitar and rhythmic drums “Broken Angels” also shines with playful piano and Arrow’s vulnerable vocals. The lyric video captures their vibrant and colorful aesthetic with throwback, early 90’s female rock vibes.

Henri explains “we got together and worked on it for two days. Tim played piano and him, me and my brother made this new demo of it. It was stressful, but we got there in the end, and it was the best feeling. 100 percent it’s the song we worked hardest on for the record. We worked so hard on the demo that we ended up using a lot of tracks from that on the final song. We all went to Arrow’s and sat on the couch and wrote the lyrics for that one together.” Arrow also gives insight into the song’s sound and how it came to life and comments, “This one was Tim’s jam. He came with the bones for it. The demo sounded like that Sixties girl group Ace of Cups. It was a lot slower, it was cool but it didn’t quite sound like Starcrawler.”

STARCRAWLER TOUR DATES