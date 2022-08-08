Street Fighter 6, the next evolution of the Street Fighter franchise, brought the hype to an action-packed Evolution Championship Series (Evo) 2022 with multiple announcements, including reveals for new characters and additional real-time commentators. Kimberly, the newest ninja to join the franchise, and Juri, the sadistic thrill-seeker returning from Street Fighter™ V, make their way to the starting roster for Street Fighter 6 when it launches in 2023. Meanwhile, renowned fighting game commentators Tasty Steve and James Chen head to the mic as additional real-time commentary talent.

The two newest Street Fighter 6 characters are sure to deliver a knock out. Kimberly blends together her skills as a ninja with her love for ‘80s pop culture to create a riveting, yet dangerous fighting style. Juri returns as a wicked force and has added a few new tricks to her move set so she can relish in her opponents’ suffering. To go in-depth on each of their moves, please visit the Capcom News Blog. Kimberly and Juri join Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, Jamie, and Guile on our roster of announced characters.

Tasty Steve and James Chen, longtime veteran casters on the Capcom Pro Tour circuit, join Vicious and Aru as the latest real-time commentators in Street Fighter 6. Players can listen in as their favorite fighting game commentators narrate the hard-hitting action with easy-to-understand gameplay explanations.

Stay tuned for more details on all three Street Fighter 6 game modes – Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub – later this year.