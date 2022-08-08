Street Fighter 6 Headlines a Jam-Packed Evo 2022 with New Character and Commentator Reveals

August 8, 2022
Charlie Brennan
Street Fighter 6, the next evolution of the Street Fighter franchise, brought the hype to an action-packed Evolution Championship Series (Evo) 2022 with multiple announcements, including reveals for new characters and additional real-time commentators. Kimberly, the newest ninja to join the franchise, and Juri, the sadistic thrill-seeker returning from Street Fighter™ V, make their way to the starting roster for Street Fighter 6 when it launches in 2023. Meanwhile, renowned fighting game commentators Tasty Steve and James Chen head to the mic as additional real-time commentary talent.

The two newest Street Fighter 6 characters are sure to deliver a knock out. Kimberly blends together her skills as a ninja with her love for ‘80s pop culture to create a riveting, yet dangerous fighting style. Juri returns as a wicked force and has added a few new tricks to her move set so she can relish in her opponents’ suffering. To go in-depth on each of their moves, please visit the Capcom News Blog. Kimberly and Juri join Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, Jamie, and Guile on our roster of announced characters.

Tasty Steve and James Chen, longtime veteran casters on the Capcom Pro Tour circuit, join Vicious and Aru as the latest real-time commentators in Street Fighter 6. Players can listen in as their favorite fighting game commentators narrate the hard-hitting action with easy-to-understand gameplay explanations.

Stay tuned for more details on all three Street Fighter 6 game modes – Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub – later this year.

