Superfuse – Gameplay Trailer

July 6, 2022
Charlie Brennan
Superpowered developers Stitch Heads Entertainment, along with genetically enhanced publisher Raw Fury, are excited to reveal that Superfuse, their superhero action RPG with a superhuman level of depth and customization, will land on Steam Early Access this fall.

Set against a backdrop of a future where humanity has abandoned a dying Earth and set up colonies across the solar system, Superfuse is a bold and ambitious comic book-inspired action RPG. At its heart is a powerful skill tree system that lets you customize your powers to a remarkable degree and build your own unique superhero – an Enforcer – to help defend mankind against the Corruption.

The Corruption…

Malevolent creatures of unknown origin that humanity thought they had contained on Earth thirty years ago. But they were wrong — the Corruption has reached the colonies. And now, at the behest of the Gods – humanity’s corporate elite saviors who bankrolled the escape from Earth all those years ago – you must stop them in their tracks. If you don’t, humanity will have nowhere left to hide.

