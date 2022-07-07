Survival Horror Game FOBIA – St. Dinfna Hotel Now Available

July 7, 2022
Charlie Brennan
Welcome to the St. Dinfna Hotel, where your all-inclusive stay consists of sleepless nights, eerie bumps in the night and terrifying enemies just down the hall. Publisher Maximum Games and developer Pulsatrix today launch FOBIA – St. Dinfna Hotel across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Steam.