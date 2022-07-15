‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Teaser Unveils Anthology Perspectives

New episodic anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead is the latest series withing the expanding TWD Universe. With six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse, each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view – but the stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations.

We get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead. The series stars Olivia Munn (The Newsroom, X-Men: Apocalypse, Six), Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead, Harlots), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna, WeCrashed), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers), Jillian Bell(Rough Night), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Old, Ray Donovan,) Jessie T. Usher (Shaft, The Boys), Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), amongst others.