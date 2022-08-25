Three action-packed films written by Taylor Sheridan (the writer behind TV’s massively successful “Yellowstone”) are now available in one collection when the American Frontier Trilogy arrives on Blu-ray & Digital October 18 from Lionsgate.
In this trilogy of films written by Taylor Sheridan (co-creator of “Yellowstone”), an idealistic FBI agent teams up with a shady consultant to bust a drug lord (Sicario), a rookie FBI agent and a game tracker work to solve a girl’s murder on a remote reservation (Wind River), and a desperate father decides to rob the bank that’s trying to take his family’s land (Hell or High Water).
