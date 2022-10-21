Singer, songwriter, musician and producer, Taylor Swift released her highly anticipated album, Midnights.
Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows. Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights.” – Taylor Swift
Immersing the listener in a cinematic sonic landscape painted by one of the greatest story tellers of our time, Midnights is a beautifully crafted album of pop perfection.
The 13 track Midnights is Swift’s tenth studio album. It features Lana Del Rey and is produced by Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift.
Midnights tracklisting
Side A
Lavender Haze
Maroon
Anti-Hero
Snow On The Beach (featuring Lana Del Rey)
You’re On Your Own, Kid
Midnight Rain
Side B
Question…?
Vigilante Shit
Bejeweled
Labyrinth
Karma
Sweet Nothing
Mastermind