Singer, songwriter, musician and producer, Taylor Swift released her highly anticipated album, Midnights.

Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows. Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights.” – Taylor Swift

Immersing the listener in a cinematic sonic landscape painted by one of the greatest story tellers of our time, Midnights is a beautifully crafted album of pop perfection.

The 13 track Midnights is Swift’s tenth studio album. It features Lana Del Rey and is produced by Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift.

Midnights tracklisting

Side A

Lavender Haze

Maroon

Anti-Hero

Snow On The Beach (featuring Lana Del Rey)

You’re On Your Own, Kid

Midnight Rain

Side B

Question…?

Vigilante Shit

Bejeweled

Labyrinth

Karma

Sweet Nothing

Mastermind