Terence Fixmer today shares his new single, “Synthetic Mind.” Featuring clear-eyed piano and B-movie synths, this is the latest track to be taken from Shifting Signals, the forthcoming album due out December 2 on double vinyl, CD, and digital platforms.



Talking about the single, Fixmer – who cites John Carpenter’s scores as a source of inspiration for the track – explains, “I wanted to give people a direct movie image in their head when they listen to it.”

Over two decades, Terence Fixmer has mapped his singular sound across a sizable stack of singles, EPs, and seven grit-smeared solo albums intended to make you sweat. For his first album on Mute, the space-inspired Shifting Signals, he deals out a fistful of club-minded, pitch-black ragers while expanding his sound palette to convey a wider spectrum of moods.



Throughout Shifting Signals, the follow up to 2018’s album Through the Cortex, he fixes his gaze on a vivid sci-fi world where deep space stretches out infinitely. Shifting Signals is about the interaction between the infinity of nature – wind, sea, space, and time – and the human desire to conquest and control it.



Of his new record, Fixmer explains, “On each album I aim for something different but I retain the core sound, which is always there and often dark and melancholic. Sometimes the balance tips slightly and on this album, I’m striving to be freer and open myself up more to melody.”



Shifting Signals swoops, dips, and scales the heights of white-knuckle adventure. Throughout the album concepts of unknowable space extend to the vast and mysterious natural world in our more immediate orbit.

Shifting Signals Tracklisting

1. Reset

2. Corne de Brume

3. Automaton

4. Step to The Edge

5. Roar Machines

6. The Passage

7. No Latitude for Errors

8. The Way I See you

9. Matière Noire

10. Oracle

11. Synthetic Mind

12. Desertic





2022 Live Dates

October 28 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hive

October 29 – Berlin, Germany – Aeden

November 5 – Dortmund, Germany – Tresor

November 10 – Brussels, Belgium – C12

December 10 – Berlin, Germany – Berghain