Terry Gilliam Documentary ‘He Dreams Of Giants’ Coming in August

Bohemia Media has announced the Digital and VOD release for the documentary, He Dreams Of Giants, a candid and celebratory picture of a determined artist on his crusade to complete his almost quixotic dream.

The film will be available across major VOD and Digital platforms on Tuesday, August 9th.

From the team behind Lost in La Mancha, He Dreams Of Giants is the culmination of a trilogy of documentaries that have followed film director Terry Gilliam over a twenty-five-year period. Charting Gilliam’s final, beleaguered quest to adapt Don Quixote, this documentary is a potent study of creative Obsession. Combining immersive verité footage of Gilliam’s production with intimate interviews and archival footage from the director’s entire career, He Dreams Of Giants is a revealing character study of a late-career artist, and a meditation on the value of creativity in the face of mortality.