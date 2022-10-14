Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, announces the release of The 1975’s Official Live Performance of “Oh Caroline” off their new album Being Funny In A Foreign Language, out today via Dirty Hit.

Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. The 1975 previously worked with Vevo in 2017 on Vevo Presents performances of “Somebody Else,” “Lostmyhead” and “Medicine.”

The 1975 closely collaborated with Vevo’s team to create a completely bespoke set that had the ability to be constantly evolving. “Oh Caroline” begins with a close up of a box of matches in front of a guitar. The camera pans to frontman Matty Healy, smoothly lighting a cigarette with one of the matches as he stands in front of a teal-tinted curtain. His red guitar stands in stark contrast to his dim surroundings, the room suddenly flashing with strobes before Matty fades into a silhouette.

“We’re thrilled to be working with The 1975 again!” says Carl Young, Head of Music & Talent, UK, “Their 2017 Vevo Presents performances left a lasting impression on us and our audience, and since then we’ve been eagerly awaiting the perfect next opportunity to work with them. They were absolute professionals every step of the way – from creative conception, to the actual shoot, post-production and beyond, they’ve been ready, willing and eager to partner. Close collaboration and enthusiasm truly makes all the difference with these performances, and we’re so privileged to have had the opportunity to bring such vibrant, unique performances to their fans.”