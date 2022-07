Chicago’s The Alright Maybes follow up 2021’s Always Almost EP (https://thealrightmaybes.bandcamp.com/releases) with the breezy, Summery single “Gone.”

Angela Riehnhart – Lead Vocals

Luke Ray -Guitar and Vocals

Julian Daniell – Drums and Vocals

Aidan Epstein – Bass

The Alright Maybes: Chicago Rock and Roll with Style, Glamour, and Grace

https://www.facebook.com/thealrightmaybes