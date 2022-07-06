The Alters – Announcement Trailer

11 bit studios announces The Alters – its newest title, forged in the spirit of meaningful entertainment and following the critically acclaimed hits This War of Mine and Frostpunk. Have you ever considered how your life could have been altered if you had made different decisions? How might your personality or way of thinking be adjusted if you’d chosen a particular education or one professional path over another?

The Alters is a game focused on those tiny, binary decisions that often happen in nanoseconds but have the potential to influence an entire lifespan.