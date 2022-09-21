Trafalgar Releasing and Warner Bros. Pictures have partnered to bring The Bodyguard, one of the 1990s biggest box office hits, back to cinemas worldwide for the 30th anniversary. On Sun., Nov. 6 and Wed., Nov. 9, fans can relive Whitney Houston’s spectacular film debut alongside Kevin Costner in the timeless romantic thriller, which spawned the best-selling soundtrack album of all-time and netted Houston the Grammy Award for “Album of the Year.” In addition to viewing the beloved movie, fans in attendance at the events will enjoy the music videos for “Queen of the Night” and “I Will Always Love You” celebrating the legacy of Whitney Houston following the film.

Tickets for “The Bodyguard 30th Anniversary” go on sale on Wed., Sept. 28 at 10:00 a.m. EDT at www.TheBodyguard30.com.

Houston stars as Rachel Marron, a music/movie superstar at her peak. Fans want to see her. Hear her. Touch her. But one wants to kill her –and that’s where security expert Frank Farmer (Costner) comes in. Farmer is a former Secret Service agent who never lets his guard down, while Rachel has always been in control of her glamorous life. Each expects to be in charge, but what they don’t expect is to fall in love. Written by Lawrence Kasdan and directed by Mick Jackson, The Bodyguard has it all: Suspense. Thrills. Romance. Peril. Passion. And the shining brilliance of two great stars.

“The Bodyguard’s story and songs are indelibly etched on the hearts of movie and music fans all around the globe,” said Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing. “We are pleased to partner with Warner Bros. to bring this anniversary celebration to fans.”

Legacy Recordings (in cooperation with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston) is celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album with a vinyl release on November 18. Target will exclusively offer a Smoky Lavender color vinyl. Both versions will feature the original album packaging and may be pre-ordered HERE.

The Bodyguard (Soundtrack), co-executive produced by Whitney Houston and Clive Davis and Whitney’s RIAA Diamond (18x Platinum) Award winning album, won the Grammy for Album of the Year while the iconic single, Whitney’s monumental interpretation of Dolly Parton’s song, “I Will Always Love You” took home Record of the Year. With global sales of more than 45 million copies, The Bodyguard (Soundtrack) is the all-time top-selling album by a female artist worldwide and the biggest-selling soundtrack album ever. The companion video, “I Will Always Love You” has achieved over 1 billion views on YouTube.

Sony Pictures’ new Whitney biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, will be released in theaters on Dec. 21.