The Fall Of Usher Movie Poster

A young man caring for his terminally ill father gets pulled into a maelstrom of murder, madness and the macabre. Based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe.

The Fall of Usher was written and directed by Brian Cunningham (Wretch, Overtime) and stars Riker Hill, Savannah Schafer, and Rita Hight. It premiered at the 2021 H.P. Lovecraft Film Festival where it won best feature. The movie is being released by Mutiny Pictures and Mill Creek Entertainment.

Now available to rent or buy: https://ThoughtFlyFilms.com/fallofusher