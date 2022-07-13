Starbreeze Studios and OVERKILL release the first part of the Lost in Transit chapter as part of the Texas Heat campaign. The High Octane Tailor Pack is released today along with the Lost in Transit Bundle.

The McShay Weapon Pack is available through the Midland Bundle or separately.

● PAYDAY 2: Lost in Transit Bundle – $9.99

● PAYDAY 2: High Octane Tailor Pack – $2.99

The Lost in Transit Bundle and the High Octane Tailor Pack were released on Steam July 13th, followed by the Tijuana Music Pack on August 31st and McShay Weapon Pack 2 on September 21st, finishing with the Lost in Transit heist on October 19th. Today marks the first release of the Lost in Transit chapter of the Texas Heat campaign, stay with us to see how the story unfolds.

High Octane Tailor Pack

The High Octane Tailor Pack contains two outfits in 4 varieties each, 6 masks and 2 pairs of gloves. Each item is based on bikers and biker gangs and are a must for anyone wanting to get the biker experience.

Lost in Transit Bundle

This bundle contains 4 DLC’s released over the course of 3 months. This bundle is available for purchase immediately as its first constituent DLC is released. This serves not only to give the best price with up to a 44 % discount, to those who invest in us early, but also gives our team the time they need to finish every piece of content without a huge release deadline of having everything released at once looming in the distance.

The Lost in Transit Bundle is set as a static bundle, meaning it’s giftable through Steam, it does mean however that players are unable to ‘top up’ as is possible with some of our other bundles, it also means that purchasing one DLC outside of the Bundle will prevent you from getting the Bundle afterwards.

The Lost in Transit Bundle is available now for $9,99 and will get you immediate access to each new DLCs as they are released.