Buckle-up as the HBO Max dark comedy series that hooked audiences all around the world travels to your home as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases The Flight Attendant: The Complete Season 1 & 2 on DVD November 29, 2022.

Follow all 16 episodes from seasons 1 and 2, plus more than an hour of bonus content that goes behind the scenes of the series for the ultimate fan! The Flight Attendant: The Complete Season 1 & 2 is priced to own at $39.99 SRP for the DVD. The series is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

Starring Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant is a story of how an entire life can change in one night. A flight attendant (Cuoco) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened. The dark comedic thriller is based on the novel of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian.

In addition to Cuoco, The Flight Attendant stars Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, T.R. Knight and Rosie Perez. Season one also starred Michael Huisman, Michelle Gomez, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge and Nolan Gerard Funk. Joining season two are Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and J.J. Soria as well as new recurring guest stars Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, Sharon Stone and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

SPECIAL FEATURES Deleted Scenes

Inside the Series

Invitation to the Set

Episode Commentary 16 EPISODES Season 1: In Case of Emergency Rabbits Funeralia Conspiracy Theories Other People’s Houses After Dark Hitchcock Double Arrivals & Departures Season 2: Seeing Double Mushrooms, Tasers, and Bears, Oh My! The Reykjavík Ice Sculpture Festival Is Lovely This Time of Year Blu Sincerely Reunion Drowning Women Brothers & Sisters No Exit Backwards and Forwards

DIGITAL

The Flight Attendant is currently available to own on Digital. Digital purchase allows consumers to instantly stream and download to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital movies and TV shows are available from various digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu and others.

BASICS

Release Date: November 29, 2022

Presented in 16×9 widescreen format

Running Time: Feature: Approx. 720 mins

Running Time: Extra Content: Approx. 80 mins

DVD Price: $39.99 SRP

4 Discs (4 DVD-9s)

Audio: English (5.1)

Subtitles: ESDH