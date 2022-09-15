On your marks, get set – bake! A new batch of contestants brings their best to the big white tent, whipping up cakes, biscuits, breads and more.

Series Premiere Date: September 16, 2022 with new episodes to air every Friday!

Synopsis: The Great British Baking Show follows a group of amateur bakers as they compete against each other in a series of challenges, attempting to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills. One contestant is eliminated each week, and the winner is selected from the contestants who reach the finals.

Executive Producers: Letty Kavanagh, Richard McKerrow, Kieran Smith, Jenna Mansfield

Production Company: Love Productions

www.netflix.com/TheGreatBritishBakingShow