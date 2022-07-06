The Last Faith – Trailer

Publisher Playstack has announced the addition of Kumi Souls Games’ highly anticipated The Last Faith to its ever-expanding publishing roster.

A dark, gothic alliance of metroidvania and soulslike, The Last Faith shattered its Kickstarter in 2020 raising a whopping 466% of its original goal, and now the development team is on the final stretch to the game’s commercial release.

It will be available worldwide later this year on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.