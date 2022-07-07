The Lost City on 4K, Blu-Ray and DVD July 26

Discover thrilling adventure, fabled treasure, and epic laughs when the hit comedy THE LOST CITY finds its way home for purchase on Digital starting May 10, 2022. The film will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD July 26 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, this “fun & wild jungle adventure comedy” (Erik Davis, Fandango) is “a hilarious adventure from start to finish” (Dorian Parks, Geeks of Color). Fans can enjoy THE LOST CITY at home on Digital*, 4K Ultra HD, or Blu-ray and get over 50 minutes of fun-filled bonus content, including hilarious bloopers, deleted scenes not seen in theaters, and multiple behind-the-scenes featurettes. Take a trip to the movie’s exotic filming location, see how the incredible action set pieces were filmed, discover the story behind the infamous jumpsuit, and much more!

Bonus content is detailed below: