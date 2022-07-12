The Mountain Goats share “Wage Wars Get Rich Die Handsome,” the anthemic new single from their highly anticipated upcoming album Bleed Out, due August 19th on Merge Records.

“When I write an album that revolves around a theme, it usually takes two or three songs before I notice what’s going on. There’s always one song that becomes the ‘might as well dive all the way in’ song and on Bleed Out that song was ‘Wage Wars Get Rich Die Handsome,’ written while watching a French action movie way past my normal bedtime. Once I had the chorus of this one I started asking myself the kinds of questions that usually end up shaping the album: What if I just wrote all the songs on guitar? What if I leaned into the uptempo ones? In recent years I shy away from the fist-punch no-brakes anthemic style but here I figured, you know, no point just wading around in blood if I’m already in knee-deep.” John Darnielle.

Last month the band announced Bleed Out, a cinematic experience inspired by action movies from the 60s, 70s and 80s produced by Bully’s Alicia Bognanno, with its energetic lead single “Training Montage,” which received praise from the New York Times, Pitchfork, NPR, SPIN, Consequence, Stereogum, Paste, UPROXX, Brooklyn Vegan, and Under The Radar, among others.

The Mountain Goats are currently on the road on a duo tour. Dates also include a full-band US fall tour that kicks off in August, and Europe and the UK shows in the fall. All dates below.

TOUR DATES:

7/11 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Palladium Theater *

7/12 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon *

7/14 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall ^

7/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway ^

7/16 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s ^

7/17 – Wichita, KS @ Wave ^

8/28 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

8/29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club

8/30 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

8/31 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall – SOLD OUT

9/2 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

9/3 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met

9/4 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

9/7 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden

9/8 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

9/9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

9/10 – Bloomington, IN @ Bluebird Nightclub

9/11 – Little Rock, AR @ Little Rock Hall

9/13 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

9/15 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

9/16 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

9/17 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

9/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

9/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

9/21 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

9/22 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

9/23 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

11/10 – Vienna, Austria @ WUK Foyer ~

11/11 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theater ~

11/12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso ~

11/14 – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma ~

11/16 – London, UK @ Roundhouse ~

11/17 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall ~

11/18 – Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street ~

* duo performance with Izzy Heltai

^ duo performance with Abby Hamilton

~ with Carson McHone