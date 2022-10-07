From creator Justin Roiland (“Solar Opposites”), “The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!” premieres October 17, 2022 on Hulu.

In this special, Leroy, Reggie, and Cheruce Paloni have been given the opportunity of a lifetime to be the hosts of an unforgettable Halloween Special full of “spooky” shorts from a group of up-and-coming animators.

“The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!,” executive produced by Roiland and Ben Bayouth, comes from 20th Television Animation and stars Roiland, Zach Hadel, Pamela Adlon, Vatche Panos, and Karl Wahlgren.