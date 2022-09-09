Los Angeles-based DIY rock band The Paranoyds share their highly anticipated sophomore LP Talk Talk Talk out everywhere now via Third Man Records. Alongside the release of the album, the band shares new single & live video shot on VHS, “Freak Out” ahead of their lengthy fall tour across North America and the UK. Find a full list of dates below, and grab tickets via theparanoyds.com/#Tour.

The Paranoyds second album, Talk Talk Talk, is a sentimental, sci-fi-infused testament to their almost lifelong unbreakable bond that gives the band space to expand, evolve and above all, have fun. Over 11 tracks, the band experiments with sounds like vintage synthesizers, sampling, and multi-layered drum tracks that melt together showcasing the innovative range of the rising rockers and best friends.

Expanding on what the album means to the band, bassist and vocalist Staz Lindes shares, “‘Talk Talk Talk’ is a wild ride of sentimentality sprinkled with Twilight Zone paranoia and just plain old fun pop rock. I love the diversity of this album. We experimented with new sounds and pushed ourselves to try it all. ‘Talk Talk Talk’ is our child born from the strength and dedication of The Paranoyds in a wacky, depressing and confusing time.” Lindes continues, “We were able to overcome something super scary together and kept a dream alive that at times felt irrelevant and unattainable. And damn it was fun!”

Before the official fall tour kicks off, The Paranoyds will support Jack White for four dates this month including Asheville, NC, New Orleans, LA, Houston, TX and Shreveport, LA. After their Desert Daze appearance on October 1, the fall tour officially begins on October 13 in Santa Ana, CA and moves through the South, Midwest, plus a date in Toronto, ON before concluding in their home city of Los Angeles on November 12. Then, the band heads to the UK for a string of dates through the end of November beginning in London and concluding on December 1 in Ramsgate.

“Freak Out” embodies an otherworldly, massive crush that is impossible to ignore, complete with call-and-response style vocals that reinforce it. The track ultimately inspired the title of the forthcoming album as it includes the words, “talk, talk, talk” several times throughout. Guitarist and vocalist Lexi Funston adds that the song is about, “having a big ol’, out-of-control, teenage crush. There are flashes where you realize that you might be coming on a bit too strong, but they are BRIEF, and you continue to lose yourself to the obsession. You can’t help it!”

Its accompanying DIY video was shot over the course of December 2021 through May 2022 by Funston and friends. It peels back the curtain and documents the band in their most natural state, from the studio, to the stage and in the moment.

See The Paranoyds live this fall across North America where they will join Jack White for three dates, then embark on their own headline dates with support from Milly, Upchuck, Tchotchke, and Bad Waitress. Plus, The Paranoyds will bounce around the UK this November and early December.

The Paranoyds North American Tour

Fall 2022

Sept. 16 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit*

Sept. 23 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore*

Sept. 24 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center*

Sept. 25 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal Auditorium*

Oct. 1 – Perris, CA – Desert Daze

Oct.13 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room #

Oct. 14 – San Diego, CA – The Casbah #

Oct. 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar # (Milly only)

Oct. 19 – Dallas, TX – CheapSteaks +

Oct. 21 – Nashville, TN – Third Man Records +

Oct. 22 – Atlanta, GA – 529 +

Oct. 23 – Durham, NC – The Pinhook +

Oct. 25 – Washington, DC – Songbyrd &

Oct. 26 – Philadelphia, PA – PhilaMOCA &

Oct. 27 – Austin, TX – Levitation

Oct. 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Market Hotel & (+ 95 Bulls)

Oct. 29 – Boston, MA – Cafe 939 &

Oct. 31 – Toronto, ON – Monarch Tavern ^

Nov. 2 – Detroit, MI – Third Man Records ^

Nov. 3 – Chicago, IL – Schubas ^

Nov. 4 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St. Entry = ^

Nov. 8 – Seattle, WA – Barboza %

Nov. 9 – Portland, OR – Polaris Hall %

Nov. 11 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill

Nov. 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

* Dates supporting Jack White

# Dates with Milly and Mo Dotti

& Dates with Tchotchke

+ Dates with Upchuck

^ Dates with Zilched

= Dates with Bad Waitress

% Dates with Spoon Benders

UK Tour Dates

Nov. 23 – London, UK – Sebright Arms

Nov. 24 – Cardiff, UK – Clwb Ifor Bach

Nov. 26 – Manchester, UK – Mood Swings at YES

Nov. 27 – Birmingham, UK – Dead Wax

Nov. 28 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

Nov. 30 – Brighton, UK – The Hope & Ruin

Dec. 1 – Ramsgate, UK – Ramsgate Music Hall