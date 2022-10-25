2K and Supermassive Games launched a new DLC for The Quarry featuring a classic makeover with new character outfits inspired by ’50s horror, just in time for the Halloween season! This classic horror style can be seen through a new “red band” trailer (Age Restricted: 18+) and movie poster inspired by the look and feel of 1950s horror cinema.

See the group of nine teenage counselors stranded at Hackett’s Quarry on the last day of summer camp try and navigate the horrors they encounter in a new era. Delivering chills and frights in ’50s style garb, the ’50s Throwback Character Outfit DLC is now available on PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam.

New and returning players looking to experience these new outfits can get them free until 10:00 AM PT on November 1, 2022. After this time, the 50s Throwback Character Outfit DLC will be available for individual purchase at $4.99.

Players interested in getting their hands on the must-play, must-see teen-horror entertainment experience of The Quarry can also get a taste of what awaits with the free trial! Trial Version players can also be invited to play online multiplayer by friends who own the full version of The Quarry on the same platform via Wolf Pack Mode and vote on key decisions to create a story shaped by the whole group. Plus, story progress will carry over if you choose to get in on the fun and purchase the full game using the same platform account!

For a limited time, get 40% off The Quarry: Standard Edition (Digital)*** for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC via Steam.

The Quarry: Deluxe Edition (Digital) is also available for 40% off for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC via Steam***. The Quarry: Deluxe Edition includes the full game****, Gorefest Movie Mode option, instant access to the Death Rewind system, Horror History Visual Filter Pack, and ’80s-themed character outfits.

Sale lengths vary based on storefront: