The Regrettes confirm that they will support Yungblud on his 29-date headlining tour of North America throughout April, May, and July of 2023. The band will perform in cities including Atlanta, New York, Toronto, and Nashville, and tickets for all dates will go on sale here on Friday, September 16th at 10am Local Time.

Recently the band shared their music video for “Barely On My Mind,” directed by Claire Vogel. The video was recorded on the streets of Brooklyn ahead of their sold-out Irving Plaza show during the Further Joy headlining tour.

The Regrettes’ third studio album, Further Joy, is out now via Warner Records. With the album, The Regrettes, consisting of singer and songwriter, Lydia Night, as well as Genessa Gariano (guitar), Brooke Dickson (bass), and Drew Thomsen (drums), have written a manual for living in these times, replete with highly personalized songs about things we’re all going through. Night shares, “that phrase, ‘further joy,’ summarized what it meant to be on the hamster wheel of constantly chasing happiness, but in turn, that’s what makes you unhappy. I was stuck in a loop of wanting to be better, wanting to be good, and therefore I couldn’t be here. I couldn’t be present.” The desire to break free of that cycle is what the band’s third album, Further Joy, is all about, a joyous and self-aware soundtrack for those interested in what Lydia refers to as “dancing the pain away.” Further Joy is available here in formats including digital/streaming, CD, and vinyl. Independent Record Stores and The Regrettes official store will have “Joy” pink vinyl.

The Regrettes Tour Dates (New Dates w/ Yungblud in Bold)

Sun Sep 25 Dover, DE Firefly Music Festival

Wed Oct 12 Los Angeles, CA The Forum (w/ My Chemical Romance)

Dec 3 & 4 Phoenix, AZ Zona Music Festival

Fri Apr 28 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

Sat Apr 29 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum

Tue May 2 Garden City, ID Revolution Concert House And Event Center

Thu May 4 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl

Sun May 7 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

Thu May 11 Austin, TX Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Fri May 12 Irving, TX The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

Sat May 13 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

Tue May 16 Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheatre

Wed May 17 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

Fri May 19 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy

Sat May 20 Raleigh, NC The Red Hat Amphitheater

Sun May 21 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion

Tue May 23 Philadelphia, PA The Met

Wed May 24 Wallingford, CT The Dome At Oakdale

Fri May 26 Toronto, ON History

Sun May 28 Montreal, QC Mtelus

Fri Jul 7 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill

Sat Jul 8 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater At White River State Park

Tue Jul 11 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion

Wed Jul 12 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AA

Fri Jul 14 New York, NY The Rooftop At Pier 17

Sat Jul 15 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Sun Jul 16 Boston, Ma MGM Music Hall At Fenway

Wed Jul 19 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

Fri Jul 21 Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park

Sat Jul 22 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

Mon Jul 24 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

Tue Jul 25 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater