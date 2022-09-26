The Samples, aka The Sunday Service Choir — yes, Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir that captured the hearts and ears of the world — blessed us with a full hour-long private session, and the show is now available to the public online. They were brought together for a JammJam headlining performance at Frogtown Creative, a private studio in Los Angeles, and it was magical. Until now, Jammcard had never released a full JammJam performance. However, after watching the footage and falling deeply in love with it, the team decided they had to break tradition and share the full joy of the show with the world.

Previously, Jammcard worked with The Samples to create a sample pack on Splice. After releasing this pack, the team talked with Jason White (choir director) and creative director/songwriter (Nikki Grier) of The Samples/Sunday Service Choir about them flipping their own samples from the pack and turning them into full songs for a performance live at the JammJam. This video is that coming to life!

Jammcard is the fast-growing music tech startup known to most as the Music Professionals Network and coined the “LinkedIn for musicians” by Forbes. The Los Angeles-based community has expanded to New York, Atlanta, Nashville, London and Copenhagen, and is becoming the largest community of verified music professionals in the world.

The JammJam is one of Jammcard’s many facets, as the app’s base purpose is to connect the music community by way of an invite-only social network for vetted pros. The app has been credited for assembling live bands for some of today’s biggest acts, such as Alicia Keys, The Chainsmokers, Gwen Stefani, Zedd, Maren Morris, among many others. Previous JammJams include takeovers of Tower Records and Capitol Records, and has featured performances by Ty Dolla $ign, Jacob Collier, Ice Cube, Anderson .Paak, Judith Hill, Cory Henry, Terrace Martin, Chika, Kamasi Washington and many more.

For more information on Jammcard, visit jammcard.com.

The Choir: Nikki Grier, Chelsea West, Carmel Echols, Alexandria Griffin. Porcha Clay, Claudia Cunningham, Princess Jones, Ashly Williams, Dwanna Orange, Chelsea Miller, Jasmine Patton, China Orr, Ashley Nichol, Melanie Tryggestad, Herman Bryant, George Hamilton, Carl Fostet, Jerel Duren, Cedric Leonard, Brandon D. Berry, Michael Adkins, Jonathan Coleman

The Band: Jason White – Keys, Phil Cornish – Keys / Synth / B3 Organ, Darius Woodley – Drums and DJ

Choir Director: Anthony Jawan McEastland

Produced by Elmo Lovano; Recorded by Chris McLaughlin & Chris Harbach aka Mid-Air!; Mixed by Chandler Harrod; Shot by Paisley Zerr, Nicola De Prato & Dana Willax; Video edited by Micheal Bowden; Filmed and recorded live at Frogtown Creative