San Diego trio The Schizophonics share a new single from their forthcoming fourth album.
The band just recently wrapped up an extensive tour of Europe, and will be very busy for the next year with tour dates around the world. Extensive North American dates kick off on September 7th. Please see current dates below.
Over the last few years, The Schizophonics have built up a formidable reputation around the world as an explosive live act. Tapping into the same unstoppable combination of rock ‘n’ roll energy and showmanship that fueled The MC5 in the heyday of the Grande Ballroom, their wild live show is heavily influenced by artists like James Brown, Iggy Pop, Jimi Hendrix, Little Richard, and The Sonics.
The band is more than just a live act; they’re also committed to writing great memorable songs. Their new album Hoof It on Pig Baby Records due in Fall 2022 was recorded by Dean Reis at Singing Serpent studio (Plosivs, RFTC) and mixed by Steve Kaye at Sun King Studios.
Hoof It will be available on LP, CD and download on September 2nd, 2022 via Pig Baby Records.
THE SCHIZOPHONICS LIVE 2022:
09/07 Boise, ID – Neurolux
09/08 Yakima, WA – Punks Bar
09/09 Seattle, WA – Substation
09/10 Portland, OR – Dante’s
09/11 Eugene, OR – Old Nick’s
09/13 Albany, CA – Ivy Room
09/14 San Jose, CA – The Ritz
09/15 Santa Cruz, CA – Moe’s Alley
09/17 Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon
09/23 San Diego, CA – The Casbah
10/21 Los Angeles, CA – Permanent Records Roadhouse
11/03 Indianapolis, IN – Lo-Fi
11/04 Cincinnati, OH – Motr Pub
11/05 Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups
11/06 Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe
11/07 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
11/08 Washington, DC – City Winery
11/10 Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie
11/11 Brooklyn, NY – TV Ete
11/12 New Haven, CT – Cafe Nine
11/13 Providence, RI – Alchemy
11/14 Boston, MA – Middle East
11/16 Montreal, QC – Casa Del Popolo
11/17 Toronto, ON – The Baby G
11/18 Rochester, NY – Bug Jar
11/19 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Tavern
11/21 Detroit, MI – PJ’s Lager House
11/22 Chicago, IL – Schuba’s
11/23 Milwaukee, WI – Shank Hall
11/25 Minneapolis, MN – Icehouse
11/26 Green Bay, WI – Lyric Room