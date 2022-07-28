Theodore Roosevelt Docuseries Arrives September 20 on DVD

A two-part docuseries exploring the depth and breadth of the compelling life of the 26th and youngest president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, arrives September 20 on DVD from Lionsgate.

Directed by Malcolm Venville (And We Go Green, Portrait of a Dancer: Sarah Lamb) and written by world-renowned presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning, best-selling author Doris Kearns Goodwin, who is also doubling as EP alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

Official Synopsis

Executive produced by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin and Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio, Theodore Roosevelt explores the life of one of history’s most fascinating figures — a cowboy, soldier, statesman, conservationist, adventurer, reformer, author, and finally, U.S. president. Featuring over five hours of expert interviews, rich archival material, and vivid live-action sequences, this two-part documentary charts Roosevelt’s journey from his sickly childhood to being a champion for the working man to becoming, at age 42, the youngest president of the United States, whose legacy and impact on progressive political policies reverberate today.

CAST

Rufus Jones – TV’s “W1A,” TV’s “Hunderby”

Marco Mintaka – TV’s “American Monster,” TV’s “The Devil Speaks”

Greg Kriek – Rogue, TV’s “Black Mirror,” The Recce

Stevel Marc – The Mauritanian, TV’s “Professionals,” TV’s “Commandos”