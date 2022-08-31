Thirty Seconds to Mars launched a collectible box set ($175.00) to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their first studio album. Originally formed by brothers Jared Leto and Shannon Leto in 1998, Thirty Seconds to Mars released their namesake album 30 SECONDS TO MARS on August 27, 2002.

The box set launched on the eve of the album’s 20th anniversary and includes a signed vinyl, poster, mini yearbook, stainless steel chain bracelet with insignia box, two drumsticks printed with Shannon Leto’s signature, four guitar picks, and a commemorative pin. All designs featured in the box draw from a visual language rooted in symbolism and mythology that the band has incorporated into its branding since the launch of the first album.

Exclusively available at store.thirtysecondstomars.com while supplies last

In tandem with the box set, the band has also released an exclusive 20TH ANNIVERSARY MERCH COLLECTION featuring a commemorative tee ($20.00) and zip-up hoodie ($55.00). The album is also available separately for purchase for a limited time on vinyl, CD, and cassette tape.

Jared Leto said of this album during its release, “Everything on this album is about real human experience. That is the single most inspiring source for us, the human struggle. Lyrically, it’s a very personal album that sometimes uses otherworldly elements and/or conceptual ideas to illustrate a truthful personal situation.”