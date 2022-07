Thor: Love and Thunder Movie Poster

Thor embarks on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — a quest for inner peace. However, his retirement gets interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods.



Release date: July 8, 2022 (USA)



Director: Taika Waititi

Starring: Chris Hemsworth; Christian Bale; Tessa Thompson; Jaimie Alexander; Taika Waititi; Russell Crowe; Natalie Portman