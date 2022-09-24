This highly anticipated fan event is in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Grateful Dead’s ground-breaking concert from the Tivoli Concert Hall in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Apr. 17, 1972. This event was the Dead’s first major live concert broadcast anywhere, and a first in Danish television history.

Tickets are on sale now for “Grateful Dead Meet-Up 2022” November 1 at www.MeetUpAtTheMovies.com.

Now, fully restored and color corrected in High Definition with audio mixed from the 16-track analog master tapes, Tivoli 4/17/72 features nearly an hour and a half of the Grateful at a peak of their performing career.

The show’s many highlights include magnificent versions of “China Cat Sunflower,” “I Know You Rider,” “Big Railroad Blues,” “Truckin’,” “He’s Gone,” “Ramble on Rose,” “Jack Straw,” “One More Saturday Night,” “Hurts Me Too,” and more.

The Grateful Dead is Jerry Garcia, Donna Jean Godchaux, Keith Godchaux, Bill Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh, Ron “Pigpen” McKernan, and Bob Weir.

Presented by Trafalgar Releasing and Rhino Entertainment.

Hitting big screens worldwide Tues., Nov. 1, with additional screenings across the U.S., Canada, and select territories on Sat., Nov. 5.