Tim Williams, whose legions of fans know from Vision of Disorder and Bloodsimple, is back with another single from his new outfit, Rollin’ Coffin. The new song, “Hate Is Real”, is the first from their upcoming EP, due in early 2023 along with a special edition Vinyl release to follow soon after.

“The new songs are the next level for the RC project and are for the fans who have supported me on my new journey,” says Williams. “‘Hate is Real’ was written and inspired by the overwhelming sense of hate I see and feel in this country. Everything from police brutality to local level violence to the media feeding us hate every day.”

The new track follows two previous singles released by Rollin’ Coffin in 2021, “Runaway” and “Sister Misery”, all with Static Era Records. Both songs have been well received by fans and media alike, with a Top 5 debut on both the NACC & Metal Contraband Radio Charts and featured playlists from Spotify and Apple Music. “The new music showcases the raw aggression that Tim is most recognized for,” adds Jay Reason, head of Static Era Records. “The lyrics and message behind the song capture the sense of chaos and urgency that is all around us.”

Williams has been a major influence in the Hardcore and Metal scenes since his early days fronting VOD and Bloodsimple. Rollin’ Coffin marks the latest chapter in his storied career which has been constantly evolving and continuing to push the envelope.

For more on Rollin’ Coffin, including behind the scenes and in-studio updates, visit:

