TMNT: The Last Ronin Trailer – Hardcover

In a future, battle-ravaged New York City, a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a seemingly hopeless mission seeking justice for the family he lost. From legendary TMNT co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, get ready for the final story of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles three decades in the making! What terrible events destroyed his family and left New York a crumbling, post-apocalyptic nightmare? Who is the Last Ronin?

The hardcover collection now available where graphic novels are sold!

Online Exclusive with Dust Jacket Art by Ben Bishop and Luis Antonio Delgado (colorist), ALSO with an Exclusive Red Foil Print Cover! Only available at https://www.idwpublishing.com/exclusives