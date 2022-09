A brand new content update is coming to the award winning TOEM very soon! Basto is TOEM’s biggest region filled with brand new content like treasure hunting, minigames, and spooky stories.

Set off on a delightful expedition and use your photographic eye to uncover the mysteries of the magical TOEM in this hand-drawn adventure game.

Chat with quirky characters, solve their problems by snapping neat photos, and make your way through a relaxing landscape!