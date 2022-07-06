Tom Chaplin, frontman for the band Keane, releases a stunning new solo album, Midpoint, September 2nd his first on BMG. Produced by Ethan Johns, this emotionally charged collection features thirteen brand new songs sung with beauty and grace.

At 43, Tom Chaplin now finds himself at an equilibrium. Or, in fact, a midpoint.

On the title track, Tom’s voice soars, painting a picture of a man who is both bemused and confused with thoughts of his midlife. These feelings are beautifully captured in an evocative film starring Niamh Cusack, directed by Lucy Bridger.

Tom and his band will tour the UK this autumn starting October 6th at Leicester’s De Montfort Hall and finishing up at the London Palladium October 22nd. Tickets go on sale July 15th.

Tom will play the following UK dates:

October

Thu 06 LEICESTER, De Montfort Hall

Fri 07 SOUTHEND, Cliffs Pavilion

Sat 08 CAMBRIDGE, Corn Exchange

Mon 10 MANCHESTER, Albert Hall

Tue 11 YORK, Barbican

Thu 13 NEWCASTLE, Gateshead Sage

Fri 14 GLASGOW, Royal Concert Hall

Sun 16 LIVERPOOL, Philharmonic

Mon 17 CARDIFF, St David’s Hall

Tue 18 BATH, Forum

Thu 20 EASTBOURNE, Congress Theatre

Fri 21 BIRMINGHAM, Symphony Hall

Sat 22 LONDON, Palladium